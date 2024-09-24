BAD NEWS BEES:
About 20 years ago, some honeybees died from “colony collapse disorder.”
The media went into a buzz.
But beekeepers rebuilt lost colonies and the disorder soon diminished.
Now, there are 31% MORE bees in America.
Since the media won’t report on that, I will: pic.twitter.com/JTYcvGXPIb
— John Stossel (@JohnStossel) September 23, 2024
You’d think that the heroic efforts of beekeepers would warrant some attention from the State Steno Pool but then what approved narrative would that push?