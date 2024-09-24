TRUNALIMUNUMAPRZURE! Biden’s UN Remarks Are a Sad Ending to His Political Career As He Slurs, Struggles and Lies.

Joe Biden spoke at the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday in what is likely his last big world speech to close out his 50 years in political life.

Unfortunately, he’s going out after having left the country in shambles. He’s leaving because he was shoved off his reelection bid by his own party, who knew he was going to lose.

His condition was much in evidence as he spoke, despite the fact that he had a teleprompter.

A handler even had to indicate to him where the podium was that he was supposed to speak from.

He was slurring up a storm and you could see how heavily he was relying on the teleprompter. And he seemed to be getting even older even as he detailed some of the things that had happened over those 50 years.

He claimed that we brought Osama bin Laden “justice.” But he had been against taking bin Laden out at the time, even as he now appeared to be trying to take credit for it.

He spoke about the decision to pull out of Afghanistan and said it was the right decision, but he took no responsibility for the botched way in which he conducted the withdrawal, which led to the death of 13 Americans.