GREAT MOMENTS IN PRESIDENTIAL ENDORSEMENTS: Zelensky joins Putin, campaigning and advocating for Kamala Harris in Pennsylvania. “President Trump was nearly murdered a mere week ago by a dirtbag who proclaimed a fanatical devotion to Ukraine’s war. Now Zelensky has turned up to try to knock President Trump out another way? He should sit this one out. This is nothing if not a bad look. But the irony of it is amazing. Both Zelensky and Putin, locked in a multi-billion-dollar war financed on the Ukraine side by the U.S. are now openly supporting Harris together.”

Exit question, featuring Pennsylvania governor Josh Shapiro: