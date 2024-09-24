MEANWHILE, OVER AT VODKAPUNDIT: Some Disassembly Required: High-Tech Goes to War Against 7th Century Savages.

The origin of the rocketry term Rapid Unscheduled Disassembly (RUD) is shrouded in mystery but it’s just the funny engineer’s way of saying the rocket blew up. What you’ve been witnessing in southern Lebanon these last several days is the Rapid Scheduled Disassembly of the Hezbollah terrorist organization, eventually involving thousands of explosions instead of just one big one.

The RSD got started last week with Israel’s three-part virtual decapitation of Hezbollah’s organization. That is, if “decapitation” is the correct word when exploding pagers removed Hezbollah bits a bit further down than their large heads. That was followed up, as I’m sure you know, the next day by exploding walkie-talkies. When Hezbollah’s remaining leadership began to meet in person to overcome their crippled comms, the Israeli Air Force bombed the meetings.

*chef’s kiss*

Now that Hezbollah is disorganized, almost leaderless, and deathly afraid to communicate with one another, Israel is going after its terrorist infrastructure — aided by some of the highest tech in service.