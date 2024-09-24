BECAUSE OF COURSE THEY DID: Biden Justice Department, in Filing in Federal Court, Sides With the UN Against Victims of October 7.

While the Department of Justice has been working overtime to pierce President Trump’s immunity, Attorney General Garland’s lawyers are busy seeking to establish immunity for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency from a lawsuit by the victims of the massacre of Jews on October 7.

That stunning stand is emerging in filings in federal court in the Southern District of New York, where Hamas’s victims are seeking some quantum of justice. The suit, brought this summer by 101 victims of Palestinian Arab terror, seeks a billion dollars from UNRWA and its leaders, including the current commissioner-general, Philippe Lazarrini.

The plaintiffs argue that the defendants “are liable for aiding and abetting Hamas’ genocide, crimes against humanity, and torture.” UNRWA’s own investigation found nine of its employees “may have been involved” in the October 7 attacks. Israel contends there was a greater degree of complicity in the murders and kidnappings.