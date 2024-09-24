KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: Presidential Endorsement Season Is Getting Interesting. “This news may not fulfill all of the criteria of an October surprise, but it’s pretty close to being one. Over at Townhall, my friend and colleague Matt Vespa asked in a headline, ‘You Think This Endorsement Is Going to Give Kamala’s Team Heartburn?’ The polling in Michigan has been close, and Harris has been slightly ahead in most of them. Ghalib’s endorsement does shake things up there, and the odds are pretty good that Harris’s campaign people have been heading for the Prilosec. “