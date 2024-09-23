DEMOCRATS: Farming Illegal Aliens For Votes And Profit. “The storyline that’s come out of the Democratic Party’s decision to flood Springfield, Ohio with illegal aliens from Haiti is them eating people’s pets, but the real storyline should be how Democrats destroy neighborhoods and displace locals for financial and political gain all over the country.”
