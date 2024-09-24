CHANGE: One of America’s most iconic retail chains, Kmart, set to close last full-size store in US.

The store, located in the posh hamlet of Bridgehampton, NY — one of just two remaining in a chain that once spanned more than 2,000 stores before the rise of Walmart and Amazon — will close its doors for good on Oct. 20, an employee confirmed to WJAR.

The real estate investment trust, Kimco Realty Corp, which owns the shopping center that houses the Bridgehampton location, also confirmed the store would be closing, according to Newsday.

Soon after its 1996 opening, the Bridgehampton Kmart became the retailer’s proudest and most productive location as well-heeled shoppers flocked to the store alongside the ritzy area’s working class population.