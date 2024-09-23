READ THIS HEADLINE TWICE: IAF strikes Hamas command center in Gaza’s Khaled ibn al-Walid school.

The IAF conducted a precise strike on Hamas terrorists who were operating inside a command and control center embedded inside a compound that previously served as the ‘Khaled ibn al-Walid’ School in the central Gaza Strip, the IDF announced overnight on Sunday.

Hamas terrorists reportedly used the school compound to plan and execute terrorist attacks against IDF troops and Israeli territory, the military added, noting that numerous steps were taken to mitigate the risk of harming civilians, including the use of precise munitions, aerial surveillance, and additional intelligence information.

The IDF stated that it had operated based on the guidance of the Intelligence Command and Southern Command.