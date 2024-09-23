HOT! HOT!! WELL … KIND OF HOT: The U.S. Commission on Civil Rights issued a report on facial recognition technology a few days ago. I admit I don’t know diddly squat about facial recognition technology. The one thing I’m sure of is that the Commission Chair is wrong when she argues that “the tech industry’s mostly white workforce and leadership” is to blame for the racial disparities in error rate in facial recognition. technology. My very short statement that says so is here.