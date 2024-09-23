WELL, DAMN: Elon Musk’s X gives up fight in Brazil, starts complying with judge’s demands.

X previously refused to suspend dozens of accounts accused of spreading disinformation. Internet service providers have been blocking X under orders from the government since early September, and De Moraes seized $2 million from a Starlink bank account and $1.3 million from an X account to collect on fines issued to X.

X has claimed the orders violate Brazil’s own laws. “Unlike other social media and technology platforms, we will not comply in secret with illegal orders. To our users in Brazil and around the world, X remains committed to protecting your freedom of speech,” the company said in late August.

But in a reversal detailed in a court filing on Friday night, “X’s lawyers said the company had done exactly what Mr. Musk vowed not to: take down accounts that a Brazilian justice ordered removed because the judge said they threatened Brazil’s democracy,” The New York Times reported. “X also complied with the justice’s other demands, including paying fines and naming a new formal representative in the country, the lawyers said.” (X said last month that its previous legal representative in Brazil resigned after de Moraes threatened her with imprisonment.)

According to Reuters, “It was not immediately clear which were the accounts X has been ordered to block, as the probe is confidential.”