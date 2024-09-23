OUT ON A LIMB: Kamala Harris Is Not an Ideas Candidate.

There’s a lot more pandering and pablum in Harris’ answers than any philosophizing about the structure of the economy.

The most obvious takeaway isn’t that Harris has some new-fangled approach to economic policy. Rather, it’s that she unexpectedly found herself at the top of the Democratic ticket and has been grasping for a policy agenda ever since.

In the rush to cobble that agenda together, she’s picked up on some relatively fresh ideas (help the private sector build more homes), some stale ones (homebuyer and small business subsidies), and a few already tried disasters (price controls).

But there’s no coherent idea connecting these policies. Columnists can do all the heavy lifting they want to try and find a connecting thread. But the fact is there is just no there there.