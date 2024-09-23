WHAT’S WRONG WITH LEON PANETTA?
Former CIA Director Leon Panetta calls Israel's explosive pager operation "terrorism" in an interview with CBS today:
"I don't think there's any question it's a form of terrorism."
"I don't think there's any question it's a form of terrorism."

"When you have terror going into the supply chain, it makes people ask the question: what the…
Terrorism is targeting civilians. Operation Grim Beeper could not have been more directly targeted at Hezbollah.