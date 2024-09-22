BAN ALL THE THINGS! Newsom signs law banning all plastic shopping bags at grocery stores.

Banning, huh? But Newsom assured me that “California is the freedom state” when he toyed with replacing Biden in 2023, and thought that his chief competitor for the White House would likely be Ron DeSantis.

Flashback to 2016: “For these people, we are always eco-sinners in the hands of an angry Gaia.”

And to March 23rd, 2020, when everything was hitting the proverbial fan: Plastic Bag Bans Dangerous During Covid-19 Pandemic: “For that reason, New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu issued an emergency order over the weekend prohibiting reusable shopping bags and requiring that stores use disposable plastic or paper bags instead.”