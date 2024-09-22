DON’T BE EVIL: Here’s How Sinister the Deep State ‘Blob’ Censorship Operation Really Is. “The censorship mechanisms we now see on a daily basis in our Google searches, wildly one-sided ‘news’ coverage, and the consolidation of speech codes into full-fledged and sometimes violent censorship on campuses across the nation are the outgrowth of U.S. State Department censorship programs enacted in 2016 after a new bubble of worldwide populism erupted. It marked the point when all of the mechanisms the U.S. employed against our enemies were turned on the American people.”