CAM EDWARDS: The ‘Common Sense’ Gun Law Democrats Don’t Want to Talk About.

Kamala Harris loves to trot out her talking points about her gun control proposals in campaign appearances, which inevitably include her description of them as “common sense”. According to Harris, it’s just common sense to ban the most popular rifles in the country (though she’s now silent on whether its also common sense to include a compensated confiscation component to her gun ban scheme). It’s also common sense, at least to Harris, to mandate background checks on every private transfer of a firearm, even temporarily or if the seller is well aware that the buyer isn’t prohibited from possessing or purchasing a gun.

Waiting periods? Common sense. Gun rationing laws? Common sense. Magazine bans? Common sense. Whatever a gun control activist is proposing, they’re sure to tell us that it’s only common sense.

There is, however, one policy that seems perfectly reasonable to me (and I would argue, most Americans) that Democrats are largely unwilling to get behind: increasing the penalty for stealing a gun or possessing a stolen firearm.