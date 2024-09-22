September 23, 2024

DANGER JUNKET:

Sanctions have only drawn Russia closer to Iran (flush with cash, also thanks to Biden-Harris), and weapons restrictions that give the other guy effectively unlimited sanctuary cost treasure, lives, and time.

So if you were looking for a set of policies that would strengthen the anti-Western axis while bleeding out a potential friend, look no further than this administration.

Posted at 7:32 am by Stephen Green