DANGER JUNKET:

Russia is bombing Ukrainian cities to include 280 hospitals. President Biden demands that Ukraine not target those bombers on the ground. This foolish policy prolongs the war, furthers the gridlock and increases Ukraine’s casualties. https://t.co/eIAMDgf2H7 — Rep. Don Bacon 🇺🇸✈️🏍️⭐️🎖️ (@RepDonBacon) September 21, 2024

Sanctions have only drawn Russia closer to Iran (flush with cash, also thanks to Biden-Harris), and weapons restrictions that give the other guy effectively unlimited sanctuary cost treasure, lives, and time.

So if you were looking for a set of policies that would strengthen the anti-Western axis while bleeding out a potential friend, look no further than this administration.