ELON MUSK ON THE BENEFITS OF FEDERALISM:

The only thing stopping the California government and overbearing regulatory agencies from being even worse is that people and companies can move out of state.

If the machine behind the Kamala puppet wins this election, the whole country will be far worse than California is… https://t.co/q7B9cbsLWv

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 22, 2024