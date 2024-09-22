MEGYN EXPLAINS WHY THE ‘DAYS OF OPRAH ARE OVER’ AFTER CRINGE KAMALA HARRIS TOWN HALL:

I used to love Oprah. I always took her little packages as gospel. I never even thought to question whether Oprah might be intentionally misleading me. And then I watched her town hall with Kamala Harris last night and it dawned on me: She is not a reporter. She is a propagandist trying to shove messaging down my throat about whatever she believes, not what is real.

Recent Work

Let’s just take a look back at the last few years. Remember when she did that ‘factual’ interview back in 2019 after the HBO ‘documentary’ of Michael Jackson that was so dishonest? She did not raise any of the serious and compromising facts with those accusers when she had them right there. Maybe they were telling the truth, maybe they were not. But as a journalist, you have to at least ask.

She then sat down with Meghan Markle in 2021, and that was another propaganda fest where she didn’t even try to pretend to be a journalist. She did not press any of her claims of racism in the Royal Family.

That all led to the debacle last night, which was the ultimate culmination of her journalistic fails. She had the potential next president of the United States in front of her and not only did she not ask her hard questions but the whole thing was an attempt to rehab and repackage her.