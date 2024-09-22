BOMB CANADA, THE CASE FOR WAR: Students attending protest told to ‘wear blue’ to mark them as ‘colonizers.’

Middle-school students forced to take part in a political protest this week were allegedly asked by teachers to wear blue shirts in order to identify them as “settlers” and “colonizers.”

Family members and officials are speaking out after it was revealed this week that several Toronto District School Board middle schools sent Grade 7 and 8 students on a “field trip” to take part in a downtown Toronto political protest. Students were ostensibly meant to “observe” the protest supporting Grassy Narrows First Nation and their decades-old water crisis, but the demonstration quickly morphed into an anti-Israel rally, with organizers and students seen on video waving signs and chanting anti-Israel slogans.

On the permission slip it explicitly stated that “students will not be participating in rallies itself” Then what is this? @tdsb your schools are now openly lying to parents and sending them to scream anti-Israel slogans with no understanding. @JillDunlop1 it’s time for action pic.twitter.com/C6Pytn8qjo — Ariella (tortured poet version) (@ariellakimmel) September 19, 2024

But despite letters to parents insisting the schoolchildren were to just “observe” the proceedings, video and eyewitness accounts suggest students were handed face masks and encouraged to take an active role in the demonstration. A Tweet from the day of the protest by the Elementary Teachers of Toronto specifically mentioned “students” taking part in the protest, with schoolchildren seen on video marching alongside flag-waving union members.

(Classical reference in headline.)