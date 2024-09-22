KENTUCKY FRIED FRISCO: San Francisco Police Are Fighting Crime By Dressing up in Inflatable Chicken Costumes to Catch Drivers Speeding Through Crosswalks.

Look guys, San Francisco has to start somewhere. The homicide rate rose by 83% last year. Overall violent crime by 4%. The homeless population continues to skyrocket. Kale salads cost $32 a leaf. An earthquake is liable to decimate half the city at any moment. The city has seen better days.

There’s a lot of people who are critical of San Francisco and they way they handle… well, everything about their city. But at least they have somebody like Police Capt. Amy Hurwitz who’s taking logical, tangible steps to improve the safety of the Bay Area one harebrained scheme at a time.

NY Post – The San Francisco Police Department is dressing up in inflatable chicken costumes to catch drivers speeding past crosswalks in a new stunt. SFGate reported Monday on San Francisco police Lt. Jonathan Ozol wearing the costume while walking down a crosswalk on Alemany Boulevard near the intersection of Rousseau Street. The idea, Capt. Amy Hurwitz explained, is for drivers to take notice and yield to pedestrians.

And before you say, “Wow, her big idea was to go out and buy an inflatable chicken costume and have an officer stand next to a crosswalk?” No. They’ve done more than that. They’ve bought multiple inflatable costumes, including a unicorn and a Big Bird (pictures unfortunately not available)