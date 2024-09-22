NOT YOUR FATHER’S REPUBLICAN GUBERNATORIAL CANDIDATE: The predilections of Pastor Robinson.

But for true theater, nothing could quite match “the Mark Robinson story,” a saga so outré it might actually end up shifting the needle. Chekhov’s gun appeared on stage early Thursday when the conservative Carolina Journal reported that Pastor Robinson was under pressure to withdraw as Republican nominee for North Carolina governor due to “a damning news story looming.” Cockburn’s inbox was then stuffed with speculation from his fellow hacks: would it relate to his previously revealed penchant for pornography? Was there a transgender angle? Or could it be “Nazi stuff?”

Bang. Everyone was right. CNN’s Andrew Kaczynski and Em Steck revealed later Thursday that Robinson had been a prolific poster on the Nude Africa forum, “The Web’s Largest Source of Amateur Black Erotica.”

Robinson, as North Carolina lieutenant governor, gave a famous 2022 viral speech in church where he declared, “ain’t but two genders.” But years earlier, on Nude Africa, he wrote, “I like watching tranny on girl porn! That’s fucking hot! It takes the man out while leaving the man in!” Cockburn can’t fault the pastor’s logic, despite his apparent evolution on the issue at hand.

In other posts on the forum, Robinson declared, “I’m a black NAZI!”; referred to MLK as “Martin Luther Koon”; wrote that “Slavery is not bad. Some people need to be slaves. I wish they would bring it (slavery) back. I would certainly buy a few” and said he’d “take Hitler” over President Obama. If you asked an artificial intelligence to generate a damaging political story about a Republican candidate, and gradually make it more extreme, this is what it would throw up.