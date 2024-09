CRIES FOR HELP FROM THE FAR LEFT:

Tim Walz apparently forgot who's currently in office. https://t.co/QJVDNES7go — Mr Reagan 🇺🇸 (@MrReaganUSA) September 22, 2024

Joe Biden agrees! Biden wears ‘Trump 2024’ hat at Pennsylvania fire station to promote unity.

Or as America’s Newspaper of Record reported the story on September 11th: In Brief Moment Of Lucidity, Biden Endorses Trump.