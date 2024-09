NEWS YOU CAN USE:

Surely Cheney, the IRS, Putin and Iran endorsing Kamala can’t all be wrong! 😑 https://t.co/e4VjMnUwZO — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 21, 2024

Related: New York magazine, in between distancing themselves from Olivia Nuzzi and her digital dalliance with RFK Jr., note the strange turn 2024 has taken: Bush-Era Republican Supervillains Are Eager to Vote for Kamala Harris.

Green Day must be wondering how we’ve arrived at this moment in history: