HOW IT STARTED: Kamala Harris once said police could pay surprise visits to legal gun owners’ homes for safe storage checks.

Kamala: “Just because you legally possess a gun in the sanctity of your locked home doesn't mean that we're not going to walk into that home and check to see if you're being responsible.”pic.twitter.com/PpFivXGzp8 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 18, 2024

How It’s Going:

You know how I know Kamala's claim of "being a gun owner" is totally fake and disingenuous? This, right here. The last thing a gun owner wants is for someone to come into their home and for them to have to defend their life with a firearm. It isn't funny. It's terrifying and a… https://t.co/WBezQ9AzFC — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) September 20, 2024

She’ll say whatever it takes to get through an election cycle — and even here needed to be bailed out by Oprah: Not Even Oprah Could Save Kamala Harris’ Word Salad Fiasco During Livestream Event.

