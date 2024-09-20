September 20, 2024

HOW IT STARTED: Kamala Harris once said police could pay surprise visits to legal gun owners’ homes for safe storage checks.

How It’s Going:

She’ll say whatever it takes to get through an election cycle — and even here needed to be bailed out by Oprah: Not Even Oprah Could Save Kamala Harris’ Word Salad Fiasco During Livestream Event.

Posted at 1:35 pm by Ed Driscoll