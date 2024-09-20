I DID NAZI SEE THIS COMING: Arizona State U. Prof Warns of ‘Forced Breeding Camps’ at Discussion About Abortion.

ASU prof warns of ‘forced breeding camps’ in event discussing ‘speculative future’ without abortion An Arizona State University professor recently took center stage at a school workshop called “A Speculative Future for Reproductive Rights.” During the course of the workshop, ASU Associate Professor of English Jennifer Irish expressed worries that the country’s current abortion policies could lead to “forced breeding camps” and “cannibalism,” according to The College Fix. “So much of our reality points toward those futures,” Hatch said.

Of course! They’ll be right next to the concentration camps in “the coming American police state,” that “Sarah ‘Evita’ Palin” and Karl Rove will usher in, according to Naomi Wolfe, right around this time in 2008. Not to mention the Handmaid’s Tale dystopian fantasies that Hulu has been running since 2017.