September 20, 2024

EXTRACURRICULARS: Porn-making former University of Wisconsin campus leader argues for keeping his teaching job. “A UW-La Crosse faculty committee unanimously recommended in July that Gow lose his faculty position, saying he exploited his position to generate more interest and revenue from the videos. University attorneys plan to argue Friday that he should lose his tenured teaching position because he harmed the university’s reputation and interfered with its mission.”

Posted at 1:48 pm by Stephen Green