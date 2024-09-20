TRULY ONE OF THE GREATEST INTEL OPERATIONS IN HISTORY: Israel’s Supply Chain Hack: Manufactured, Not Altered. “More information about Israel’s pager etc. attack against Hezbollah has come to light, and it appears Israel didn’t intercept and adulterate the supply chain, it was the supply chain.”

Related (From Ed): Michael Scott Doran of the Hudson Institute writes, “This is one of the most astonishing intelligence operations in history. It is a reworking of the story of the Trojan Horse for the digital age, and it deserves to become nearly as legendary as its iconic predecessor. If we are not utterly astounded, it is because we have seen too many James Bond and Black Mirror movies for our own good. In real life, operations like this just don’t happen. It is at least four operations in one.”