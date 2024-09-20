I READ THE WOULD-BE TRUMP ASSASSIN’S BOOK SO YOU DON’T HAVE TO:

Routh calls for regime change in Venezuela, Syria, and elsewhere—and advocates for a U.S. alliance with Iran and North Korea. Routh has an eclectic range of foreign policy views. He criticizes America for not pushing hard enough for regime change in countries like Venezuela, Myanmar, and Syria, and says the United States should militarily defend Taiwan from a potential Chinese invasion. But he is oddly dovish with respect to Iran and North Korea. He thinks that American foreign policy has driven the two countries into the arms of the Russians and that the U.S. government should recruit them as allies against Moscow. He also advocates the end of foreign sanctions against all countries except Russia (seemingly contradicting his positions on regime change elsewhere).

Routh argues Iran should kill Trump for reneging on the nuclear deal. One of the most chilling passages involves Routh’s belief that Trump’s 2018 decision to end the Obama-era Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), a nuclear agreement with Iran, worked to strengthen ties between Moscow and Tehran, a development Routh finds unacceptable. Routh advocates for an Iranian assassination of Trump. He also suggests that the Iranians assassinate him, as a former Trump voter. He states that no one in the U.S. is willing to exercise “unnatural selection” in taking out the former president. Here is the full quote: “I must take part of the blame for the retarded child that we elected for our next president that ended up being brainless, but I am man enough to say that I misjudged and made a terrible mistake and Iran I apologize. You are free to assassinate Trump as well as me for that error in judgment and the dismantling of the deal. No one here in the U.S. seems to have the balls to put natural selection to work or even unnatural selection.”

He attempted to visit Iran. Routh says that he applied for a visa to visit Iran and “protest with the Iranians against (American) sanctions,” but that his visa was rejected.

Routh advocates a global matriarchy (or something). Routh believes that the totality of the world’s problems are caused by “testosterone-driven insanity and macho bullshit,” and advocates universal female political leadership. “We must get to a place where every leader is always a woman.”