AMERICA’S NEWSPAPER OF RECORD: Governor Abbott Declares Texas Sanctuary State For Memers. “‘To all memers out there: Texas will embrace you,’ Abbott said at a press conference announcing the order. ‘No memer should live under the type of despotic rule and suppression of the right to be funny that we’re seeing in other states. I officially declare the state of Texas open to all memers who dream of creating sick burns and dank viral memes.’”