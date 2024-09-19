STAR POLITICAL REPORTER OLIVIA NUZZI ON LEAVE FROM NEW YORK MAGAZINE OVER ALLEGED AFFAIR WITH RFK JR.:

New York Magazine’s Washington correspondent Olivia Nuzzi was placed on leave after she had an alleged affair with former presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

The pair’s alleged romantic relationship was first reported by STATUS news.

Nuzzi “acknowledged to the magazine’s editors that she had engaged in a personal relationship with a former subject relevant to the 2024 campaign while she was reporting on the campaign, a violation of the magazine’s standards around conflicts of interest and disclosures,” the magazine said in a statement.

The reporter would have been barred from covering the presidential election if the magazine had been aware of their relationship, according to the outlet.