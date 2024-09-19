LOCKDOWNS FOR THEE, BUT NOT FOR ME: NYC COVID adviser brags in secret recording about drug-fueled sex parties mid-pandemic: ‘Had to be sneaky.’
New York City’s former COVID czar was caught on a hidden camera boasting about having drug-fueled sex parties mid-pandemic — and admitting New Yorkers would have been “pissed” if they had found out at the time.
Dr. Jay Varma — who served as senior health advisor to then-Mayor Bill de Blasio and was tasked with running the Big Apple’s pandemic response — made the confession in secretly-recorded conversations with a so-called undercover operative from conservative podcaster Steven Crowder’s “Mug Club.”
“I had to be kind of sneaky about it… because I was running the entire COVID response in the city,” Varma was filmed telling the unidentified woman on Aug. 1 in what appears to be a restaurant.
Varma, who no longer works for City Hall, admitted to The Post that he “participated in two private gatherings” between April 2020 and May 2021 — but insisted the secretly recorded conversations had been “taken out of context.”
At one point, Varma also bragged about his City Hall role, how he was involved in televised COVID briefings and was among those to convince de Blasio to enforce a vaccine mandate.
“I did all this deviant, like sexual stuff while I was like, you know, like on TV and stuff. People were like, ‘Aren’t you afraid? Aren’t you embarrassed?’ and I was like, ‘No, actually, I’m like, I love being my authentic self’,” he was filmed saying in a July 27 clip.
Varma, in a statement, acknowledged “I take responsibility for not using the best judgment at the time.”
While Varma was being a hypocrite, so was his boss at the time: De Blasio: Large Group Protests Are Acceptable, Religious Observances Are Not.
New York City mayor Bill de Blasio (D.) told a reporter for a Jewish newspaper that “400 years of American racism” justify his decision to permit mass protests but not prayer services.
“Four hundred years of American racism, I’m sorry, that is not the same question as the understandably aggrieved store owner or the devout religious person who wants to go back to services,” de Blasio told Hamodia‘s Reuvain Borchardt.
Varma was far from the only advisor or politician who unilaterally decided the lockdowns they demanded of entire countries didn’t apply to them:
● Watch: Mayor de Blasio dances in Times Square with his wife after shutting down annual New Year’s Eve party.
● What Neil Ferguson’s booty call tells us about modern politics.
● U.K. “Partygate” probe reveals details of illegal, booze-fueled parties at PM Boris Johnson’s house during COVID lockdown.
● Biden Getting Together With Family For Easter, Despite Urging Against Gatherings Until July.