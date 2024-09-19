LOCKDOWNS FOR THEE, BUT NOT FOR ME: NYC COVID adviser brags in secret recording about drug-fueled sex parties mid-pandemic: ‘Had to be sneaky.’

New York City’s former COVID czar was caught on a hidden camera boasting about having drug-fueled sex parties mid-pandemic — and admitting New Yorkers would have been “pissed” if they had found out at the time.

Dr. Jay Varma — who served as senior health advisor to then-Mayor Bill de Blasio and was tasked with running the Big Apple’s pandemic response — made the confession in secretly-recorded conversations with a so-called undercover operative from conservative podcaster Steven Crowder’s “Mug Club.”

“I had to be kind of sneaky about it… because I was running the entire COVID response in the city,” Varma was filmed telling the unidentified woman on Aug. 1 in what appears to be a restaurant.

* * * * * * * *

Varma, who no longer works for City Hall, admitted to The Post that he “participated in two private gatherings” between April 2020 and May 2021 — but insisted the secretly recorded conversations had been “taken out of context.”

* * * * * * * *

At one point, Varma also bragged about his City Hall role, how he was involved in televised COVID briefings and was among those to convince de Blasio to enforce a vaccine mandate.

“I did all this deviant, like sexual stuff while I was like, you know, like on TV and stuff. People were like, ‘Aren’t you afraid? Aren’t you embarrassed?’ and I was like, ‘No, actually, I’m like, I love being my authentic self’,” he was filmed saying in a July 27 clip.

Varma, in a statement, acknowledged “I take responsibility for not using the best judgment at the time.”