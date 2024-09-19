WATCH: Nancy Mace Spices Up House Hearing With Ice-Cold Dish of Revenge Against Woke CNN Panelist.
At one point when it came her time to speak, Mace brought up how often it had been documented that Democrats, including President Joe Biden, had at times said Harris’ name differently than what we’ve been told is the “correct” way to say it, using it to segue into flashing back to how she’d been treated by Dyson and Boykin.
Except Mace didn’t just rant about what was said during the segment, she brought receipts detailing what happened after it:
“I would like to also enter into the record a screenshot of a text message I received from the esteemed professor from Vanderbilt, Michael Eric Dyson, after my CNN interview, begged me for photos in this text. He says, after calling me a racist on CNN, ‘shh, don’t tell anybody we look good together’ and sent me a kissy emoji. The guy says I’m gorgeous in all these photos. I don’t think he’s that bent out of shape on how anyone pronounces Kamala.
And if we’re going to have that standard, you got to hold it to both sides, not just one or the one or the other.”
Dyson’s whole schtick has been to pound the table and angrily scream racism at every opportunity, and now we know it’s just TV performance art. Bookmark the above post the next time he goes on a rant.
OMG: Rep. Nancy Mace puts texts screenshots into the Congressional record showing Michael Eric Dyson hitting on her and sending her ‘kissy emojis’ after calling her racist.
— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 19, 2024