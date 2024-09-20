KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: Kamala’s Border Nightmare Will Either Sink Her or the Country. “If Kamala Harris does win, the whole country will become Springfield, OH and Aurora, CO. We won’t even have to worry about the economy still tanking, we’ll be too busy trying to stay alive. Harris has promised to get tough on the border and immigration if elected, but we all know that isn’t going to happen. Sure, the low-info Dem base will lap it up. They’re not living in the real world though, are they?”