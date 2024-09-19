SAD: Special ed is failing: With no time to meet diverse needs, teachers lower expectations. “If the teacher gives students the answers the day before the test, students don’t learn to study. If the teacher allows retakes, students don’t learn to allocate their time. If the class moves so slowly the teacher can’t cover the material, students are unprepared for the next grade. ‘What do children learn when their world bends for them?,’ asks Dissident Teacher. ‘What happens to the kids for whom the world used to bend when they enter a world that no longer will?'”

Nothing good.