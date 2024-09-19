SATIRE, REALLY?
Biden Promises Next Trump Assassin Will Be A Woman Of Color https://t.co/4r1F4CXAEm pic.twitter.com/4jeuKDgFot
— The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) September 19, 2024
SATIRE, REALLY?
Biden Promises Next Trump Assassin Will Be A Woman Of Color https://t.co/4r1F4CXAEm pic.twitter.com/4jeuKDgFot
— The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) September 19, 2024
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.