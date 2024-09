EVERYTHING IS GOING SWIMMINGLY (MOSCOW EDITION):

1/ With an estimated 200,000 men killed so far in the Ukraine war, Russia's cemeteries are booming. A 'cemetary mafia' is profiting by violently taking over cemeteries, funeral businesses and even hospitals, attacking funerals, and setting fire to rivals. pic.twitter.com/rpYIVN5ra8 — ChrisO_wiki (@ChrisO_wiki) September 19, 2024

A country in severe demographic decline is in a mafia war over corpses.