DISPATCHES FROM THE EDUCATION APOCALYPSE: Chicago Public Schools teachers say they were told by administrators to give migrant students passing grades.”The teachers we spoke with work in CPS elementary schools and say they spoke no Spanish, while their migrant students spoke no English, making communication virtually impossible. They also added that because their schools were located in predominantly Black neighborhoods, they offered no English as a Second Language (ESL) support. Despite this, they say they were instructed by school administrators to give their migrant students a 70 percent in every subject and pass them on to the next grade.”