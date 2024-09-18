FORMER SINATRA HANGOUT PATSY’S RESTAURANT SUED OVER ALLEGED ALBANIAN HATE, $1 MILLION IN WAGE THEFT:

A classic Manhattan restaurant once frequented by Frank Sinatra and the Rat Pack is accused of a disturbing duet of hatred toward Albanians and over $1 million in stolen wages, a pair of lawsuits filed this week in federal court claim.

The owners of Patsy’s Italian Restaurant allegedly told two Albanian workers that “all Albanians deserve a bullet,” are “gay” and “garbage,” and even said that adults and young children of the nascent Balkan nation deserve “to be f—ed,” one explosive federal complaint says.

Those disturbing comments were raised when discussing the similarly named and Albanian-owned Patsy’s Pizzeria, with which Patsy’s Restaurant had a long-simmering trademark feud stretching back to 1999, and is allegedly the origins of the anti-Albanian hate, according to court docs.