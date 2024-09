KARMA, COURTESY OF MOSSAD:

Per the NYT: "Iran’s ambassador to Lebanon, Mojtaba Amini, lost one eye and severely injured his other eye when a pager he was carrying exploded…"

It was Iranian regime policy to shoot Woman, Life, Freedom protesters in the eye.

Rarely is karma so perfectly exact. pic.twitter.com/fY7JA8KltC

— Kaveh Shahrooz کاوه شهروز (@kshahrooz) September 18, 2024