CHANGE: ‘The party is over’ as Tupperware files for bankruptcy after years of troubles.

Tupperware, known the world over for its plastic food storage containers, has filed for bankruptcy after years of falling popularity and financial troubles.

“Over the last several years, the company’s financial position has been severely impacted by the challenging macroeconomic environment,” Laurie Ann Goldman, president and CEO of Tupperware Brands Corporation, said in a statement late Tuesday.

Chapter 11 bankruptcy allows companies to solve their financial problems by restructuring. “This process is meant to provide us with essential flexibility as we pursue strategic alternatives to support our transformation into a digital-first, technology-led company,” Goldman added.

“The party is over for Tupperware,” Susannah Streeter, head of money and markets at UK investment platform Hargreaves Lansdown, said in a note. “There is still a chance a buyer for the business can be found but, with plastic seen as far from fantastic among eco-aware consumers, revitalizing the brand will be an uphill struggle.”

Even though the brand was once a household name, it became less popular with younger consumers, in contrast with some of its competitors.