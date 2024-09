KAMALA IS COMING FOR YOUR GUNS, FOURTH AMENDMENT BE DAMNED: Kamala Harris once said police could pay surprise visits to legal gun owners’ homes for safe storage checks.

Kamala: “Just because you legally possess a gun in the sanctity of your locked home doesn't mean that we're not going to walk into that home and check to see if you're being responsible.”pic.twitter.com/PpFivXGzp8

— Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 18, 2024