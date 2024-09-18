21st CENTURY QUESTIONS: If he really thinks he’s a woman, how can he be a drag queen – a man pretending to be a woman? “Alas, I fear that if we pull at that thread, the whole sweater may come unravelled. I mean, if, as we’ve been told, quite emphatically , women can’t be transwomen, on account of being, you know, women, then surely only a man can be a transwoman. Which sounds like another way of saying, a transwoman can only be a man. But hey, pile of yarn.”

