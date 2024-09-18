HEZBOLLAH ARE STILL WEARING PAGERS? REALLY?

#BREAKING Reports on new wave of pagers explosions in Lebanon — Guy Elster (@guyelster) September 18, 2024

Not sure I’m buying this one until there are more reports…

Update: New indication is that today it’s exploding handheld radios.

Another update: ‘Second Wave’ Attack on Hezbollah Targets Walkie-Talkies and Other Electronic Equipment.

Related (From Ed): Why does Hezbollah still use pagers for communication?

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah had previously warned its members not to carry cell phones as Israel could use them to track the group’s movements. As a result of this, the Iran-backed militant group, has been using pagers for communication. Nicholas Reese, adjunct instructor at the Center for Global Affairs in New York University’s School of Professional Studies, told the Associated Press that smartphones carry a higher risk for intercepted communications in contrast to the simpler technology of pagers. Reese said that Tuesday’s attack will force Hezbollah to change its communication strategies. He added that survivors of Tuesday’s explosions are likely to throw away “not just their pagers, but their phones, and leaving their tablets or any other electronic devices.”

Carrier pigeons? Smoke signals? I’d say land-lines, but that’s a particularly risky strategy.