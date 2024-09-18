THIS WAS THE STUFF OF APOCALYPTIC SCI-FI NOVELS JUST A FEW YEARS AGO: Pacific Dragon: Is the Shipping Industry Ready for Containerized Missile Warfare? “In a groundbreaking naval exercise, the U.S. Navy and its allies tested the launch of one of its most powerful defensive missiles from a shipping container, marking a significant leap in ship defense technology. During Pacific Dragon 2024, the system successfully launched Raytheon’s SM-3 Interceptor anti-ballistic missile, showcasing a new level of flexibility in defending against airborne threats. What’s even more intriguing—and unsettling for some—is the potential to deploy these containerized missile systems on commercial vessels, blurring the lines between civilian and military assets.”