KAMALA HARRIS SUGGESTS SHE WOULD BE OPEN TO EXPLORING REPARATIONS FOR SLAVERY:

Kamala Harris has suggested she would be open to exploring reparations for slavery if she wins the White House.

The US vice president said the country needed “to speak truth about the generational impact of our history”, citing the legacy of redlining policies and Jim Crow laws as well as slavery.

Ms Harris made the comments during an interview with reporters from the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) in Philadelphia, an organisation Donald Trump also addressed last month.

Asked if she would use the executive powers of the presidency to create a commission to study reparations, she signalled her support for the idea.

“We need to speak truth about the generational impact of our history, in terms of the generational impact of slavery, the generational impact of redlining, of Jim Crow law,” she said.