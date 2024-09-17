REPORT: Mossad Intercepted Hezbollah Pager Shipment, Loaded Them With Explosives.

The Israeli spy agency Mossad allegedly intercepted Hezbollah’s shipment of new pagers months ago and rigged them with high explosives — resulting in the stunning attack on the Lebanese terror group Tuesday, according to a new report.

Mossad agents reportedly placed Pentaerythritol tetranitrate (PETN), a highly explosive material, inside the batteries of the pagers, sources told Sky News Arabia, according to a translation from the Times of Israel.

The devices were then detonated by an external signal that caused the batteries inside to overheat, the sources added.

* * * * * * * *

Imagine the long-term implications of this. Hezbollah nutcases will never again feel comfortable carrying a pager or cellular phone. At a minimum, the terror group will have to change its buying practices; it appears since Mossad was able to intercept one shipment and load the devices with PETN, they were placing mass orders from a single source. Smart money says that if they keep using pagers, they won’t do that anymore.

There’s always a way around things like this, but now Israel has Hezbollah reacting to them rather than the other way around, which is never a bad situation to be in.