THE POLITICO: Harris’ formula for national media interviews: Don’t make news.

Kamala Harris largely stuck to her script during an interview Tuesday with a panel of National Association of Black Journalists members, carefully parrying questions about hot-button issues like the war in Gaza, reparations and other critical election topics. It was the vice president’s second high-profile national media interview since announcing her presidential run, and though she spoke passionately at times about abortion rights and other policies, she did not break much ground or stray far from her talking points during the near hour-long conversation. * * * * * * * * * The panel of NABJ members who moderated the interview were POLITICO Playbook co-author Eugene Daniels, Fresh Air co-host Tonya Mosley and theGrio White House Correspondent Gerren Keith Gaynor.

Which means the official Politico policy is to do nothing to get her off her talking points. “Don’t make news?” They’re perfectly content to play along.

Just think of the Politico as Democratic Party operatives with bylines, and it all makes sense.

Evergreen:





Meanwhile, in sharp contrast: