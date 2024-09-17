A BIDEN ADMINISTRATION LIE EXPOSED BY KAMALA HARRIS?: The Biden administration has consistently stated that any holdup on weapons shipments to Israel were either routine bureaucratic delays, or to ensure that humanitarian concerns were addressed. Today, when asked by journalists unsympathetic to Israel what she would do to pressure Israel into a ceasefire, she replied that she was “entirely supportive of” “the pause on 2000 lb bombs” to Israel to gain “leverage.”