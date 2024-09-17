FOLLOW THE MONEY:
The mayor of Springfield, Ohio is making millions by replacing a third of the population of his town with Haitian immigrants
Let's take a look at such an impressive abuse of power and bag chasing:
— 𝚜𝚝𝚊𝚒𝚗𝚎𝚍 𝚑𝚊𝚗𝚎𝚜 (@718Tv) September 16, 2024
Read the whole thread.
I’d just add that I’ve been waiting — and writing — for years for Americans to wake up to just how badly we’re being ripped off. Maybe that’s starting to happen. And it’s no coincidence that these reports are going public first on Elon Musk’s X.