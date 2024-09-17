FOLLOW THE MONEY:

The mayor of Springfield, Ohio is making millions by replacing a third of the population of his town with Haitian immigrants

Let's take a look at such an impressive abuse of power and bag chasing: https://t.co/hGSOpYC9YJ pic.twitter.com/1VVEnLEHBd

— 𝚜𝚝𝚊𝚒𝚗𝚎𝚍 𝚑𝚊𝚗𝚎𝚜 (@718Tv) September 16, 2024